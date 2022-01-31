Seigniorage Shares 1-Day Volume Tops $42,031.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $319,717.75 and $42,031.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.68 or 0.06985856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.28 or 0.99498571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

