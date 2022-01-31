Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.58

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 41768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

