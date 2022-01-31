SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $16.00

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $16.79. SEMrush shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 882 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $499,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 643,110 shares of company stock worth $13,453,418.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

