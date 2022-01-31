Senator Investment Group LP Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,176,000. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.10% of TJX Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 79,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,100. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

