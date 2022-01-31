Senator Investment Group LP Has $42.59 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $42,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

MU stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 361,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

