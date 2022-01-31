Senator Investment Group LP Invests $66.19 Million in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,185,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 1.45% of Matterport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,787,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.31. Matterport Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Matterport Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

