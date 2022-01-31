Senator Investment Group LP Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,134,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.7% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned 1.10% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,028,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

