Senator Investment Group LP Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,020,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.18% of Equifax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.73.

NYSE:EFX traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.39. 9,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,668. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

