Senator Investment Group LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Senator Investment Group LP lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $262,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $56.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,935.69. 73,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,379.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

