Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

ASAI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 167,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. Analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,472,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

