Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Seneca Foods worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.