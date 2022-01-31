Sentivate Trading 34.5% Higher This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $216,121.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044604 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00113353 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.