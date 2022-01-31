Senvest Management LLC Acquires 11,200 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $51,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.79. 3,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average of $244.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.08.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

