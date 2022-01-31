Senvest Management LLC Acquires 143,034 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Axcelis Technologies worth $88,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.83. 1,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.