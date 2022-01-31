Senvest Management LLC Acquires 70,621 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,621 shares during the period. Radware makes up about 3.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 7.76% of Radware worth $120,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Radware by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Radware by 44,803.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 502,691 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Radware by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416,161 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

