Senvest Management LLC Buys 143,488 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,488 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure makes up approximately 3.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Travel + Leisure worth $118,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

TNL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,037. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

