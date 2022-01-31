Senvest Management LLC Buys 343,045 Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,045 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 12.56% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000.

NASDAQ JOFF remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Monday. 712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,039. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

