Senvest Management LLC Has $122.07 Million Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares during the quarter. Quidel accounts for about 3.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 2.08% of Quidel worth $122,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,949,000 after buying an additional 79,080 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 88,637 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after buying an additional 141,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.64. 2,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,013. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $258.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

