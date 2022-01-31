Senvest Management LLC Has $14.37 Million Stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 4.68% of Quantum worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,580. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $288.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

