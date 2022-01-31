Senvest Management LLC Has $15.72 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Cerus worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 748,696 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 32,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,500. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

