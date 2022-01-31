Senvest Management LLC Has $210.93 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises approximately 6.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 3.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $210,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.25. 2,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,205. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.56 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

