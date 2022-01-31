Senvest Management LLC Has $39.36 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for 1.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.64% of CyberArk Software worth $39,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 72.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 229,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,295. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

