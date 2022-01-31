Senvest Management LLC Increases Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) by 263.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. WM Technology comprises 2.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 4.46% of WM Technology worth $83,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of WM Technology stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

