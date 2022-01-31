Senvest Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the quarter. Cognyte Software comprises approximately 2.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 5.31% of Cognyte Software worth $72,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 1,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.67. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

