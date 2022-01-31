Senvest Management LLC Invests $12.35 Million in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,349,000. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zynga as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $19,115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 245.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,361,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $15,060,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 202,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,808,285. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.