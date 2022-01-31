Senvest Management LLC Invests $9.18 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 928,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 9.17% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth $50,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $294,000.

PFDR remained flat at $$9.69 on Monday. 2,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,406. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

