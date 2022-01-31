Senvest Management LLC Makes New $7.57 Million Investment in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 915,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 25.07% of LumiraDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

NASDAQ LMDX traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $8.83. 1,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19. LumiraDx Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. Research analysts expect that LumiraDx Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMDX. Evercore ISI began coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

