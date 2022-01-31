Senvest Management LLC Purchases 138,005 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 138,005 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.65% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $91,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,898,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $15.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,949. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.68. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

