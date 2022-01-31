Senvest Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,600 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Criteo worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Criteo by 52.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 129,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Criteo by 57.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 192,888 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 493,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 140,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,816. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

