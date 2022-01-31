Senvest Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 767,482 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned about 4.56% of Sientra worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $84,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sientra alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIEN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.