Senvest Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 306,865 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Digimarc worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Digimarc by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,000. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $521.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

