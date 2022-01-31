Senvest Management LLC Sells 163,388 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,286,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 163,388 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 6.72% of Vera Bradley worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 663,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.96. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,600. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

