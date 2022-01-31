Senvest Management LLC Sells 1,661,803 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661,803 shares during the period. Switch comprises about 2.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.57% of Switch worth $96,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Switch by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Switch by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Switch in the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 425,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

SWCH stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,905. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.