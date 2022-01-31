Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.19. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $627.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

