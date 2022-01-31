Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA) were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 340,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 699,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

The company has a market cap of C$418.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 27.61 and a current ratio of 27.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55.

About Sernova (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

