Sether Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Sether has a total market cap of $441,079.13 and $1,409.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00113386 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

