Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.79

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 82474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.16.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.