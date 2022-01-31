SFL (NYSE:SFL) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. 4,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 719,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SFL by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

