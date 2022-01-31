Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) Market Capitalization Tops $83.37 Million

Shapeshift FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shapeshift FOX Token has a total market cap of $83.37 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 219,126,170 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Trading

