Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Gap Down to $12.93

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $12.58. Shell Midstream Partners shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 3,529 shares changing hands.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

