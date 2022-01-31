Shiba Inu Market Cap Tops $11.69 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $11.69 billion and $497.53 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.51 or 0.06987041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,252.97 or 0.99971524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055626 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

