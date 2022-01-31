Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

