ShipChain Trading Up 47.3% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $965,348.72 and approximately $87.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

