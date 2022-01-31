Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 10.6%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.96. 9,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,238,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLS. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

