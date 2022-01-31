ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Down 25.9% in January

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $133.87 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average of $192.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

