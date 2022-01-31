Shopping Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Shopping has a market cap of $9.33 million and $156,315.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $10.56 or 0.00027417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.98 or 0.07093315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,471.94 or 0.99852133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,807 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

