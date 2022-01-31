Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Drops By 33.3%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of 361 Degrees International stock remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

