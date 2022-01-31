Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Drops By 33.3%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of 361 Degrees International stock remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
