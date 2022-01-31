Short Interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Drops By 27.1%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 671,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,024,000 after acquiring an additional 485,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADV opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.