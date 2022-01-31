Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Rises By 57.1%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 119,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $52.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.