Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Increases By 56.7%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.0 days.

ANDHF opened at $38.94 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDHF. TD Securities cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

